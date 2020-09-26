For how long will India be kept out of UN's decision-making structures: PM Narendra Modi at UNGA

New Delhi: In a powerful opening remark at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 26) made a strong pitch for reforms at the United Nations asking, "Till when will India be kept away from the UN's decision-making process?"

"Reform in the responses, in the processes, in the character of the United Nations is the need of the hour. It is a fact that the faith and respect that the United Nations enjoys in India are unparalleled. But it is also true that the people of India have been waiting for a long time for the completion of the reforms of the United Nations. Today, people of India are concerned whether this reform-process will ever reach its logical conclusion?," opined PM Modi.

Highlighting India's credential for the high table, he expressed, "For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations? A country, which is the largest democracy of the world, A country with more than 18% of the world population, A country, which has hundreds of languages, hundreds of dialects, many sects, many ideologies, A country, which was a leading global economy for centuries and also one which has seen hundreds of years of foreign rule."

He added, "When we were strong, we did not trouble the world; when we were weak, we did not become a burden on the world. How long would a country have to wait particularly when the changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world?"

"The ideals on which the United Nations was founded are quite similar to that of India and not different from its own fundamental philosophy. The words Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam, the whole world is a family, have often reverberated in this hall of the United Nations," stated PM Modi.

He also expressed, "We treat the whole world as one family. It is part of our culture, character and thinking. In the United Nations too, India has always given priority to the welfare of the whole world. India is the country, which sent its brave soldiers to about 50 peacekeeping missions. India is the country that has lost the maximum number of its brave soldiers in the course of establishing peace. Today every Indian, while seeing the contribution of India in the United Nations, aspires for India’s expanded role in the United Nations."



PM Modi also mentioned the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and said, "Even during these very difficult times of a raging pandemic, the pharma industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries."

He added, "As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today, India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. We are moving ahead with phase 3 clinical trials in India and in our neighbourhood. India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of vaccines."

PM Modi also talked about India's responsibility as a non-permanent member of the Security Council from January 2021 and said, "I express my gratitude to all our fellow countries who have bestowed this trust upon India. We will use the prestige and experience of the largest democracy for the benefit of the whole world. Our path goes from human welfare to the welfare of the World."

He added that India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity and will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, the human race and human values – terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering.

"India’s cultural heritage, tradition, thousands of years of experience will always stand in good stead for the developing countries. India’s experiences, India’s developmental journey with its ups and downs will strengthen the way towards world welfare," said PM Modi.