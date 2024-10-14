Advertisement
PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

'For Progress Of Capital': Delhi CM Atishi Meets PM Modi

After Meeting PM Modi, Atishi stated that she looks forward to full cooperation between the Centre and the Delhi government.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 04:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'For Progress Of Capital': Delhi CM Atishi Meets PM Modi Image: X/ @PMOIndia

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, marking her first meeting with him since she took the oath as Chief Minister.

The Prime Minister's Office announced the meeting with CM Atishi on X, but no additional details were provided.

In a post on X, Atishi stated that she looks forward to full cooperation between the Centre and the Delhi government.

"Called on Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji today. I look forward to full cooperation between the Centre and the Delhi government for the welfare and progress of our capital," the post read.

Atishi succeeded Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after he stepped down following his release from jail in the excise "scam" case.

