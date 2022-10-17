'Forced to quit AAP, offered CM seat': Manish Sisodia's BIG CLAIM after CBI questioning

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said that he was offered Chief Minister's post and pressured to quit Aam Aadmi Party during his questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation today. Sisodia, speaking to the media after a 9-hour long questioning with the CBI, said that all the allegations on him are fake. He further added that the liquor scam, and his subsequent arrest have been done to make the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' successful in Delhi.

Sisodia added that he and his partymen will not bow down against the BJP's conspiracy.

Sisodia had arrived at the agency's headquarters around 11.15 am and was taken straight to the first floor of the anti-corruption branch, they said.

The deputy chief minister was grilled for over nine hours on various aspects of the Delhi government's excise policy, his relations with other accused, including businessman Vijay Nair, and documents recovered during searches in the case, the officials said.

The CBI has also questioned Raghava Reddy, the son of YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, in the case, they said.