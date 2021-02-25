हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Foreign currency worth Rs.70.28 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger’s baggage in Chennai

Based on intelligence, Air Customs officials intercepted Noormohamed Sultan, 60, of Kanchipuram, on Wednesday (February 24) when he was headed for security hold after clearing immigration, to board flight 6E-65 to Dubai. The officials suspected the passenger because he appeared to be nervous. 

Foreign currency worth Rs.70.28 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger’s baggage in Chennai
Chennai: Based on intelligence, Air Customs officials intercepted Noormohamed Sultan, 60, of Kanchipuram, on Wednesday (February 24) when he was headed for security hold after clearing immigration, to board flight 6E-65 to Dubai. 

The officials suspected the passenger because he appeared to be nervous. After his personal search was carried, foreign currency 2000 US Dollars in 100 denomination, valued at Rs.1.45 lakhs were found in his pant pocket. 

Following which his check in baggage was searched in which the officials found numerous magazines, old books and five covers wrapped with adhesive tape were also found. On being cut open, Saudi Riyals were found to be ingeniously concealed inside a carton box. 

Apart from magazines and old books, five covers wrapped with adhesive tape were also found. On being cut open, 

357,000 Saudi Arab Riyals in denomination of 500 valued at Rs. 68.83 lakhs were recovered. Total, foreign currency worth Rs.70.28 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act read with FEMA (Export and Import of currency) Regulations and the passenger was arrested.

