NewsIndia
BIHAR MP PASSES

Former Bihar minister Subhash Singh passed away, underwent a kidney transplant

.The BJP leader and former Bihar Minister pass away. He was elected as the elected member of the Bihar Legislature Assembly in 2015

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 09:49 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • BJP leader and Bihar Minister passed away at AIIMS Delhi.
  • Subash Singh was an elected member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2015.
  • He was elected in Gopalganj

Former Bihar minister Subhash Singh passed away, underwent a kidney transplant

New Delhi: Former Bihar Minister and BJP leader Subhash Singh passed away at the AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday morning. 

Confirming the news development, former Bihar Minister Tarkishore Prasad, in a tweet wrote, "Heartfelt tributes to the former minister of Bihar government and MLA from Gopalganj, Subhash Singh on his death.

Also Read: 'Rahul Gandhi is silent...': BJP slams Congress after 9-year-old Dalit student killed for touching water pot in Rajasthan

May God give peace to his soul and strength to his bereaved family members to bear this loss. His death is an irreparable loss to the politics of Bihar and the BJP. Om Shanti."Subash Singh was an elected member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2015 from Gopalganj.

