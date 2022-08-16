Former Bihar minister Subhash Singh passed away, underwent a kidney transplant
New Delhi: Former Bihar Minister and BJP leader Subhash Singh passed away at the AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday morning.
Confirming the news development, former Bihar Minister Tarkishore Prasad, in a tweet wrote, "Heartfelt tributes to the former minister of Bihar government and MLA from Gopalganj, Subhash Singh on his death.
May God give peace to his soul and strength to his bereaved family members to bear this loss. His death is an irreparable loss to the politics of Bihar and the BJP. Om Shanti."Subash Singh was an elected member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2015 from Gopalganj.
