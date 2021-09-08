Former BJP MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar booked for cheating real estate firm of Rs 65 crores

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has booked BJP MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar for allegedly cheating a real estate company of Rs 65 crore. A senior police officer said that last week a metropolitan magistrate had ordered the police to lodge an FIR against Tanwar in a property dispute case.

In an FIR registered on August 23, Tanwar has been accused of cheating and criminal breach of trust by the director at Brahma City Pvt Ltd. Police say they plan to question the leader soon, as per a report by PTI.

However, the leader has denied any foul play and called it a ploy to malign his image. “He (the complainant) is lying to the police and the courts... They are lying about the case. If it all happened in 2010-2015, why wait till now? They are trying to malign my image and my political career. I have already approached the Delhi High Court for justice. I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said.

Meanwhile, the complainant - Brahma City Private Ltd, told police that they were looking for land in Gurgaon and met Tanwar in 2008-09. The rel estate company paid Rs 84,35,00,000 to the accused and his associate persons or companies for transfer of all rights of 63 acres of land, however, the company never received rights to Tanwar’s 65 acres of land which had led to disputes.

The FIR said that later, Tanwar asked for an additional Rs 15 crore for arranging 54 acres of land. The company paid a total of Rs 210.18 crore to the accused for transfer of all rights of 63 acres of land. Whereas, as on date, the accused has transferred only 48 acres of land in favour of the company, it said.

According to the agreement executed between them, the total amount receivable by Tanwar against the transfer of all rights of the said 48 acres of land is only Rs 158.75 crore, the FIR stated.

The accused is liable to refund a total sum of Rs 51.43 crore to Brahma City Private Ltd.