Former CBI chief and ex-governor of Nagaland Ashwani Kumar dies by suicide

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director and former governor of Nagaland Ashwani Kumar died by suicide, the police said on Wednesday. Kumar served the government for more than 37 years.

A former Director-General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh Kumar on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Brockhorst in Shimla, said Mohit Chawla, SP Shimla. The police officials are present at the spot and are investigating the matter.

Born on November 15, 1950, he belonged to Nahan, Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh. He started his early education in Government Primary School, village Kothi near Rekong Peo, located in the tribal district of Kinnaur. He later studied at Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehra Dun and carried on further education from Government College, Bilaspur and ultimately graduated from Government College, Nahan, Himachal Pradesh in 1971.

Apart from a distinguished public service career, Professor (Dr.) Ashwani Kumar had an excellent academic record. He did a PhD in Management from Himachal Pradesh University. He had a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) with a specialization in Human Resources Management. He was a graduate of the National Defence College, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, New Delhi.

Dr Ashwani Kumar was a visiting faculty to many Universities, colleges and Institutions. He taught Human Resources Management, Organizational Behavior and Leadership at the Jindal Global Business School to MBA students. He also provided guidance to the Research Centre for Penology, Criminal Justice and Police Studies in the Jindal Global Law School and the Research Centre for Leadership and Change in the Jindal Global Business School.

Kumar was closely associated with the training of IGs and DIGs of Police at the National Police Academy, Hyderabad in a project that was implemented by the Cambridge University, the United Kingdom under the supervision of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Kumar joined the Indian Police Service in 1973 and was allotted to the Himachal Pradesh cadre. He served as Assistant Superintendent of Police in the districts of Mandi and Kangra from 1975 to 1977. On promotion as Superintendent of Police, he was posted in the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti and later at Solan and Shimla. In these districts, he enjoyed an excellent reputation for service to the community, especially the poor.

While working as district Superintendent of Police at Shimla in 1985, he was selected for induction in the newly created Special Protection Group (SPG) responsible for the security of the Prime Minister of India. He worked in the SPG from 1985 to 1990 in various capacities including that of Assistant Director in the Prime Minister’s Office. Kumar widely travelled and had the unique opportunity of interacting with various police, security and intelligence agencies of almost all the States and Union Territories of India and several countries of the World.

Kumar held many important and sensitive assignments in Himachal Pradesh Police, SPG and CBI. He has worked as Inspector General of Police in the State Human Rights Commission at Shimla with great distinction. He enjoyed an excellent reputation for enforcing rule of law and upholding human rights of weaker sections of society. He had the distinction of working in close collaboration with INTERPOL for several years. During his service, he has earned appreciation from the Prime Minister of India and the Union Home Minister. He was awarded the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Services in 1989 and also the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services in 1999.

In August 2006 he took over the reins of the office of the Director-General of Police of the State of Himachal Pradesh. While serving as the DGP, he strived to streamline the functioning of the police administration in the State. He brought about systemic changes in the department to instil professionalism and serve the common people in a better manner. He is credited with the introduction of “Community Policing” at the grass-root level. This program achieved considerable success and has the potential for permanent bonding between the police and the public. Realizing the importance of IT and Computerization, he introduced computerization at the Police Station level in Himachal Police as well as the lodging of public complaints on-line.

In July 2008, after serving as DGP (Himachal Pradesh) for two years, Ashwani Kumar was appointed by the Government of India to the sensitive post of Director CBI. It was indeed a proud moment for the State of Himachal Pradesh when Kumar became the first police officer from the state to head the CBI. He served as Director CBI for more than two years with distinction and was credited with solving a number of high profile cases and also cracking the whip against corruption and crime. He retired from the post of Director CBI in November 2010 and immediately started teaching Human Resources Management and Leadership to MBA students. Dr Ashwani Kumar was sworn-in as the Governor of Nagaland on March 21, 2013, at Kohima. He also held additional charge of the Governor of Manipur from July 29.