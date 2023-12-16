trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699722
Former Congress MLA Yumsen Matey Shot Dead Near Indo-Myanmar Border In Arunachal Pradesh

Matey won the Khonsa West Assembly Constituency for Congress in 2009.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 11:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Former Congress MLA Yumsen Matey was shot dead near the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. Matey was killed by unidentified assailants while attending a social event in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district.

According to reports, The ex-lawmaker and three companions were in the village when an individual led them to a nearby forest, where Matey was fatally shot on the spot. The assailant fled towards Myanmar. Although the police have not disclosed the attackers' identity, there are suspicions of a connection to the NSCN-KYA terrorist group. Authorities have initiated a search for the perpetrator.

Matey won the Khonsa West Assembly Constituency for Congress in 2009. Throughout his term, he served as the Parliamentary Secretary, responsible for the Departments of Women and Social Welfare, as well as Social Justice and Tribal Affairs. In 2015, Matey joined BJP and, earlier this year, expressed his readiness to participate in the 2024 assembly elections.

