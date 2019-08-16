Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley remains critical, President Ram Nath Kovind, top leaders visit him at AIIMS

NEW DELHI: Former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley continued to remain in a critical condition and was put on life support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Friday.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey visited him at the hospital.

Soon after he was admitted on August 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also visited Jaitley at the hospital.

Jaitley was admitted in the country’s premier medical institution on August 9 morning and was put on ventilator late in the night. He has since been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU). According to a release by media and protocol division of AIIMS on the same day, the former minister is under the supervision of a team comprising multidisciplinary doctors, “At present, he is haemodynamically stable”. The hospital has not issued any medical bulletin after August 9 on Jaitley's health.

The 66-year-old leader, who held several important portfolios in Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi governments, has not been keeping well for some time. He did not even contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election citing health reasons. In February, Piyush Goyal had to present the interim budget as Jaitley was in the US for treatment.

After Modi government retained power after the Lok Sabha elections, Jaitley wrote to Prime Minister Modi, saying he would not take up any responsibility/portfolio in the government due to his deteriorating health condition.

A lawyer by profession, Jaitley has been one of the most important leaders in the Modi Cabinet from 2014 to 2019 and often acted as the chief troubleshooter for the government.