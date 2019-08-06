Former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj dead at 67

Senior BJP leader and former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj died at the age of 67 in the national capital on Tuesday. She was admitted to AIIMS on Tuesday evening after her health condition deteriorated.

Swaraj had reportedly complained of restlessness and was rushed to AIIMS at around 9 pm. Her last tweet, however, was at around 7 pm which suggests that her health may have been fine till then.

?????? ?????? ?? - ???? ??????? ????????. ??? ???? ???? ??? ?? ??? ?? ????? ?? ????????? ?? ??? ??. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

A number of senior BJP leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nitin Gadkari and Prakash Javdekar, rushed to AIIMS. Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan expressed his anguish on Twitter.

The two-time MP had been having some health-related complications over the past several months. She had also opted out of contesting Lok Sabha election 2019 and had cited health reasons for it.

