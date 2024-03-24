Former Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria Joins BJP; Likely To Replace VK Singh From Ghaziabad
Bhadauria joined the party in the presence of the party General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
The former Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria today joined BJP and is likely to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh, replacing sitting MP and union minister General (Retd) VK Singh. Bhadauria joined the party in the presence of the party General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
#WATCH | Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) RKS Bhadauria joins BJP in the presence of party General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. pic.twitter.com/n3s9k7INmf — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024
This is a developing story.
