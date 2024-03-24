Advertisement
Former Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria Joins BJP; Likely To Replace VK Singh From Ghaziabad

Bhadauria joined the party in the presence of the party General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 12:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The former Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria today joined BJP and is likely to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh, replacing sitting MP and union minister General (Retd) VK Singh. Bhadauria joined the party in the presence of the party General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

This is a developing story.

