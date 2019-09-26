Former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh, SAD MLA Balkaur Singh may join BJP on Thursday

close

Chandigarh: Former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, according to Zee Media sources. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Balkaur Singh will also join the BJP along with Sandeep Singh

According to sources, the former hockey captain and SAD MLA are likely to be inducted in the party by afternoon at around 3:30 pm in the presence of Subhash Barala, state president of BJP in Haryana.

Sandeep Singh might contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections from Pehowa constituency, a small town in Kurukshetra district of Haryana.

Born on February 27, 1986, Sandeep Singh is a professional hockey player who led the Indian Hockey Team towards victory in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2009 after defeating Malaysia in the finals at Ipoh. Popularly known as Flicker Singh, Sandeep was a penalty corner specialist in the team, and currently holds a DSP rank in the Haryana Police.

On August 22, 2006, 20-year-old Sandeep was seriously injured after being hit by an accidental gunshot in the Kalka Shatabdi Express train, when he was on his way to join the national team for the World Cup in Africa. He was almost paralysed and on the wheelchair for one year of his life. Sandeep not only recovered from that injury but also established himself again and played world cup for India in 2010 Indian team. In the same year, he was awarded Arjuna Award for his invaluable contributions in the field of hockey.

The Haryana state Assembly elections are slated for October 21, and the results would be declared on October 24.

HaryanaSandeep SinghBJPHaryana Assembly election 2019Balkaur Singh
