Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP president

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday was unanimously re-elected as the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a three-year term. Mufti's name was proposed by senior leader Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura and seconded by Khurshid Alam, a party spokesperson said after the election. Senior leader Surinder Chaudhary was the returning officer for the election.

After getting re-elected, she said, "PDP is born to fight for the rights of people. Let IGP Kashmir do his duty, I will do mine." Reacting to the statement of the IGP Kashmir that political activists are trying to instigate people, Mehbooba said, "I have talked for the people rights all the problems people are facing I have to talk about that and if the IGP thinks am doing against law then let him do his duty, I will do my duty.”

She also argued for the dialogue between India and Pakistan and said she will take forward her father late Mufti Muhammad Sayed’s mission and vision. "My workers have given me this responsibility and it’s a challenging time we are going through a tough time," she added.

She added, "PDP is born to fight for the cause of people and find the solution of Kashmir problem. We will carry forward that mission and will try that India and Pakistan should become a bridge of peace between the two nations not a ground of war. Dialogue is the only way to resolve the tension."

Asked about the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti said, "It is not for me to decide. The Centre has to restore it."

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was formed in 1998 by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as a regional alternative to the National Conference. The party grew from strength to strength during the last two decades with many political stalwarts joining it. Several technocrats and bureaucrats, after retiring from service, also joined the PDP over the years.

However, the party was on the verge of split after the PDP-BJP coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir fell in June 2018. While Mufti has managed to retain the grip over the party, most of the prominent leaders including some founding members have left over the last two years.