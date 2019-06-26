close

Former Kerala Congress leader AP Abdullakutty, who was expelled for praising PM Narendra Modi, joins BJP

Kerala Congress veteran AP Abdullakutty was expelled from his party for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP’s landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Image credits: ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress leader and Member of Parliament AP Abdullakutty, who was expelled from his party for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined BJP on Wednesday.

The Congress veteran from Kerala joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP working president JP Nadda.

He was recently expelled from Congress for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abdullakutty had on Monday met PM Narendra Modi, triggering speculations that he may join BJP soon.

 

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Abdullakutty had said that PM Modi had asked to him join BJP.

"I had come to meet him to offer my support for his developmental activities," Abdullakutty said. 

He also reportedly briefed the PM about his Yoga Day activities.

Abdullakutty was sacked from Congress on June 3 for lavishing praise on PM Modi after the BJP’s landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. 

Though the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) had given him five days to explain his remarks that he had put on Facebook, he did not come out with an explanation.

