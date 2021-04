Former PM Manmohan Singh beats COVID-19, discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after recovering from COVID-19 on Thursday (April 29).

“Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi, after recovering from COVID-19,” an AIIMS official was quoted as saying by ANI.

Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi, after recovering from #COVID19: AIIMS Official He was admitted here on April 19th. pic.twitter.com/YzjSJmZGmk — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

The veteran Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS after he tested positive for coronavirus on April 19.

