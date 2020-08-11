Former President Pranab Mukherjee 'continues to remain critical', says Army's R&R hospital

Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday (August 11) said in a press release that former President Pranab Mukherjee 'continues to remain critical'.

It is to be noted that Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to Army's Research and Referral Hospital on Monday in a critical condition. Workup at the hospital revealed a large clot in Mukherjee's brain for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery. Post surgery the former President continues to remain critical on ventilatory support, said the hospital.

The former president had also tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 before surgery.

On Monday (August 10), the former President had tweeted: "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19."

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the R&R Hospital on Wednesday to enquire about the former president's health.

Visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi and met the Doctors to enquire about the health of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. I pray for his well being and speedy recovery. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 10, 2020

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several other political leaders wished 84-year-old Mukherjee a speedy recovery. "Wishing former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Mukherjee was a senior Congress leader before he was elected as India's 13th President. He served as President from July 2012 to 2017.