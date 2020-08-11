हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee critical, on ventilator support after brain surgery to remove clot

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is critical and is on ventilator after undergoing a successful brain surgery for removal of clot. Mukherjee is currently on ventilator support at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee critical, on ventilator support after brain surgery to remove clot

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is critical and is on ventilator after undergoing a successful brain surgery for removal of clot. Mukherjee is currently on ventilator support at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi.

It is to be noted that Mukherjee had tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 before surgery.

On Monday (August 10), the former President had tweeted: "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the R&R Hospital on Wednesday to enquire about the former president's health. 

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several other political leaders wished 84-year-old Mukherjee a speedy recovery. "Wishing former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

"We wish former President Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery from Covid," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

Mukherjee's son and Congress leader Abhijeet Mukherjee tweeted, "I wish my father a speedy recovery! I appeal to all my countrymen to pray for his speedy recovery & good health."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "I have come to know former President of India Sh. Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for Covid-19...concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery."

Mukherjee was a senior Congress leader before he was elected as India's 13th President. He served as President from July 2012 to 2017.

