Former President Pranab Mukherjee deeply comatose with stable vital parameters, says hospital

Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Thursday (August 13) said in an official statement that the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Thursday morning. The statement added that the former President is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilatory support.

The 84-year-old former President was admitted to hospital on Monday (August 10) in a critical condition. Workup at the hospital revealed a large clot in Mukherjee's brain for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery. Post surgery the former President continues to remain critical on ventilatory support.

It is to be noted that Mukherjee had also tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 before surgery.

On Monday (August 10), the former President had tweeted: "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19."

On Wednesday (August 12), Mukherjee's son abhijit had said that his father was haemodynamically stable now. "With All Your Prayers, My Father is haemodynamically stable now. I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery. Thank You," tweeted Abhijit Mukherjee.

Mukherjee was a senior Congress leader before he was elected as India's 13th President. He served as President from July 2012 to 2017.