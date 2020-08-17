Former President Pranab Mukherjee remains critical, vital and clinical parameters stable, says hospital

Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Monday (August 17) said in an official statement that the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical. The statement added that the former President's vital and clinical parameters are stable but he is on ventilatory support and is being closely monitored.

Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to hospital on Monday (August 10) in a critical condition. Workup at the hospital revealed a large clot in Mukherjee's brain for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery. Post surgery the former President continues to remain critical on ventilatory support.

It is to be noted that Mukherjee had also tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 before surgery.

On Monday (August 10), the former President had tweeted: "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19."

On Wednesday (August 16), Mukherjee's son had tweeted that his father was much better and stable than the preceeding days. "Yesterday , I had visited my Father In Hospital . With God's grace & all your good wishes , He is much better & stable than D preceeding days! All his vital parameters are stable & he is responding to treatment ! We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon. Thank You," Abhijeet said.

Mukherjee was a senior Congress leader before he was elected as India's 13th President. He served as President from July 2012 to 2017.