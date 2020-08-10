हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coroanvirus

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday (August 10) tweeted that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, requesting people who have come in contact with him in the last week to self-isolate.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday (August 10) tweeted that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, requesting people who have come in contact with him in the last week to self-isolate.

Mukherjee, who was India's president between 2012 and 2017, said that he tested positive for COVID-19 on a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," tweeted the 84-year-old Congress leader.

Shosrtly after Pranab Mukherjee posted the tweet, leaders started wishing him speedy recovery.

"Please take care sir. We are praying for your speedy recovery and good health @CitiznMukherjee (sic)," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

"Sir, wishing you a speedy recovery and a long & healthy life," Ajay Maken, ex-Delhi Congress chief tweeted.

"I pray for the well being and speedy recovery of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I am confident he will be successful in recovering from the virus quickly. Wishing him strength and good health," Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Several well-known leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,  Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, and other have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

Tags:
CoroanvirusCoroanvirus indiaPranab Mukherjee
Next
Story

Kolkata metro gets India’s deepest metro ventilation shaft
  • 22,15,074Confirmed
  • 44,386Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,96,70,853Confirmed
  • 7,27,759Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M29S

Over 22 lakh corona cases in India, Former President Pranab Mukherjee also tests positive