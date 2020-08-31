Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health declines, in 'septic shock' due to lung infection, says hospital

Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Monday (August 31) said that the health of former Pranab Mukherjee deteriorated on Sunday night and he is currently in "septic shock" due to lung infection. The hospital said in a statement that Mukherjee is currently managed by a team of specialists and he continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support.

"There is a decline in the medical condition of Former President Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection & is being managed by a team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma & on ventilator support," said the hospital.

The 84-year-old Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10 in a critical condition. Workup at the hospital revealed a large clot in Mukherjee's brain for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Mukherjee continues to remain critical on ventilatory support since the surgery.

The former president had also tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 before surgery. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19," Mukherjee had tweeted on August 10.

Mukherjee was a senior Congress leader before he was elected as India's 13th President. He served as President from July 2012 to 2017.