Former President Pratibha Patil's Husband Devisingh R Shekhawat Dies In Pune

The news of senior Congress leader Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat's death has saddened leaders across political circles as they took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Feb 24, 2023

New Delhi: Former MLA and spouse of Pratibha Patil, Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat passed away on Friday (February 24) in Pune as per reports. Several political leaders such as Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar took to Twitter to condole the demise of the Congress leader. Shekhawat who was an academician as well reportedly breathed his last at the KEM hospital according to the news agency IANS.

Dr Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat was survived by his wife and former president Pratibha Patil, son Rajendra Singh Shekhawat and daughter Jyoti Rathod. He was admitted to the hospital on February 12 after he had a fall while on a morning constitutional. Owing to the fall, he had to undergo surgery. However, he later developed other complications such as high blood pressure, kidney failures, etc, as per reports.

The senior Congress leader's funeral is expected to be performed this evening at the Vaikunthdham Crematorium around 7 pm, according to IANS sources. After the demise of her husband, ex-president Pratibha Patil is in deep shock and is being consoled by her family members, further reported the agency. She was the first woman president of the country. Patil and Shekhawat had been married for around 60 years. 

An agriculturist and academician-turned-politician, Shekhawat hailed from Amravati - where he served as the first Mayor (1991-1992), and also as a Maharashtra MLA (1985-1990).

Several political leaders took to Twitter to mourn the death of Shekhawat. NCP chief Sharad Pawar wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened by the demise of the Senior Congress leader and renowned agriculturist Shri  Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat ji. The veteran leader served as the first Mayor of Amaravati and was a strong support system for Smt Pratibha tai as the First Gentleman of India."

Similarly, Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais also condoled the demise of India's First Gentleman and wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of former MLA Devisinh Shekhwat, spouse of former President of India Smt Pratibha Patil. Shri Devisinh Shekhawat was a popular leader and a dedicated social worker."

"As the Mayor of Amravati and later as a Member of Maharashtra State Legislature, he had done remarkable work. Dr Shekhwat was a well-known educationist. Offer my homage to the late Dr Shekhawat and convey my heartfelt condolences to former President Smt Pratibha Patil," he further said.

