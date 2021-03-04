Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, wife take COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday (March 4) took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccination at AIIMS in Delhi. Former Prime Minister was accompanied by his wife Gursharan Kaur, who also took the vaccine shot.

They were administered with Covaxin, India's first indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech.

The 88-year-old Congress leader remained in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for around half an hour after being administered the vaccine. Sources close to him said he was fine and returned home thereafter.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specific comorbid conditions.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,66,16,048 vaccine doses have been given to the beneficiaries in the country against COVID-19 till today.

Meanwhile, as many as 17,407 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths were reported from India in the last 24 hours.

