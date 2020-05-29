हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan BJP president Bhanwar Lal Sharma dies, CM Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje express grief

Veteran BJP leader and former state president Bhanwar Lal Sharma passed away on Friday (May 29), a party leader said.

Former Rajasthan BJP president Bhanwar Lal Sharma dies, CM Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje express grief
File Photo

Jaipur: Veteran BJP leader and former state president Bhanwar Lal Sharma passed away on Friday (May 29), a party leader said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Satish, Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra and other leaders have offered condolences.

CM Gehlot prayed to the almighty to give strength to Sharma's family to bear the loss.

BJP state president Satish Poonia consoled Sharma's family members at his residence and termed the death as a personal loss for him and the party.

Poonia said Sharma had a major contribution in the development of the state and in strengthening the party. He believed in simplicity and never used a government bungalow or car while he was an MLA and minister, he said. 

Tags:
RajasthanBhanwar lal SharmaBJPJaipur
Next
Story

DGCA says locust swarm post threat to flights, issues guidelines for pilots
  • 1,65,799Confirmed
  • 4,706Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M38S

Video: Indian Railways appeals to people with serious illness to avoid train travel