हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mohammad Shahabuddin

Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin succumbs to COVID-19, Tejashwi Yadav condoles death

RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav said that it's an irreparable loss to the party.   

Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin succumbs to COVID-19, Tejashwi Yadav condoles death
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin passed away aged 53 on Saturday (May 1, 2021). The gangster-turned-politician succumbed to COVID-19.

Mohammad Shahabuddin was admitted to the ICU in a hospital in Delhi and was serving a life sentence for murder in Tihar jail.  

Earlier in the day, there were reports that the Bihar Baahubali leader had passed away, but there was no official confirmation on the same. 

RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav condoled the death and said that it's an irreparable loss to the party. 

On April 28, the Delhi High Court had directed the AAP government and the prison authority to ensure proper medical supervision and care of Shahabuddin. The Bihar leader, in his plea, had said that he apprehended that he would not get the proper treatment as there was a scarcity of oxygen and other medicines in Delhi. He had also alleged that he was apprehending the mismanagement of his health situation at the hands of the doctors at the behest of the opposite political leaders in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)
 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mohammad ShahabuddinCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Kerala Assembly elections 2021: Key candidates to watch out for

Must Watch

PT3M13S

Uttarakhand: Delhi Police raids in Kotdwar