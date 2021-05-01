Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin succumbs to COVID-19, Tejashwi Yadav condoles death

New Delhi: Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin passed away aged 53 on Saturday (May 1, 2021). The gangster-turned-politician succumbed to COVID-19.

Mohammad Shahabuddin was admitted to the ICU in a hospital in Delhi and was serving a life sentence for murder in Tihar jail.

Earlier in the day, there were reports that the Bihar Baahubali leader had passed away, but there was no official confirmation on the same.

RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav condoled the death and said that it's an irreparable loss to the party.

पूर्व सांसद मोहम्मद शहाबुद्दीन का कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण असमय निधन की दुःखद ख़बर पीड़ादायक है। ईश्वर उनको जन्नत में जगह दें, परिवार और शुभचिंतकों को संबल प्रदान करें। उनका निधन पार्टी के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। दुख की इस घड़ी में राजद परिवार शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 1, 2021

On April 28, the Delhi High Court had directed the AAP government and the prison authority to ensure proper medical supervision and care of Shahabuddin. The Bihar leader, in his plea, had said that he apprehended that he would not get the proper treatment as there was a scarcity of oxygen and other medicines in Delhi. He had also alleged that he was apprehending the mismanagement of his health situation at the hands of the doctors at the behest of the opposite political leaders in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

