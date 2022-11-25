Former Telangana Congress leader Shashidhar Reddy joins BJP

New Delhi: The former four-time MLA from Telangana, M Shashidhar Reddy who recently quit the aged-old Congress party, joined the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in New Delhi on Friday.

He has been inducted to the saffron party in the presence of Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Sarbananda Sonawal and Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The development is crucial as it comes amidst the political turmoil going on in the state over the MLA poaching case.

Notably, on 26th of October, the Cyberabad Police put 3 persons behind the bars who were named as Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy at a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy on charges that BJP allegedly tried to poach some TRS MLAs.

Telangana BJP MLA Etela Rajender alleged that the KCR government is trying everything in their might to “finish the opposition” by “purchasing” their legislators.

His reaction came in response to the remarks made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the BJP’s alleged poaching attempts, saying that the central government had “destroyed” the country.

In response to these remarks, the BJP slammed KCR saying that TRS “killed” democracy by trying to poach the MLAs even after having an absolute majority since 2018.

“By frightening the MLAs and promising some contracts in the constituency and giving money to MLAs, they are being lured into his party. In the same way, 12 MLAs were bought. KCR finished the democracy. Whatever KCR said is suitable to him and not to others,” Rajender added.