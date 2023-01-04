Former Tripura CM's ancestral home set on fire, nearby cars vandalised by unidentified miscreants: Watch

Gomati (Tripura): A group of unidentified attackers, on Tuesday (January 3) reportedly targeted the ancestral home of former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in Udaipur, Gomati district in Tripura. The incident occurred when a group of priests arrived at Deb's residence to perform a Yajna in the annual Shradh ceremony of Deb's father. According to reports, the attackers vandalized the priests' vehicles and launched an unprovoked attack on Deb's ancestral home, located in Jamjuri village. The attackers, believed to be backed by the Opposition CPIM party, also set fire to the house and nearby shops.

Videos of the incident show flames engulfing the house and nearby shops, as well as the vandalization of cars and other vehicles. Local residents and bystanders rushed to the aid of the priests and a protest ensued, with some protesters vandalizing shops believed to be connected to the attackers.

Watch the video here:

Former #Tripura CM #BiplabDeb’s ancestral house in Udaipur, Tripura ransacked & torched by miscreants. His house was attacked today ahead of a ‘yagna’ scheduled to be held tomorrow to mark his father’s death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/5qD26pRbzb — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) January 3, 2023

Jitendra Kaushik, one of the priests who was attacked, said, "I came to visit Maa Tripura Sundari temple. Here I came on instructions of our Gurudev ji to overlook the preparations of the Yagna to be performed on Wednesday. Suddenly a mob came they attack me and vandalized my vehicle. They shouted either there will be CPI(M) or none."

Tripura | We came here to worship Mata Sundari. While I was here, a large number of people came towards our car & attacked me: J Kaushik, SC lawyer & victim, on miscreants' attack at Tripura ex-CM Biplab Deb's ancestral home in Jamjuri pic.twitter.com/svd4enJMJV — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

"As I got out of the car & tried to escape, they (miscreants) started pelting stones. When I started screaming, they said either CPM will come to power or nobody else will come to power," J Kaushik further told ANI.

Heavy police deployment was made to the area and the Sub Divisional Police Officer and the Additional Superintendent of Police were called to the scene to address the situation. It is not yet clear if anyone was injured in the attack.

The attack on Deb's ancestral home and the priests have caused outrage among local residents and political leaders. The motive for the attack is not yet known, but an investigation is ongoing.

(With agency inputs)