Former Union minister RCP Singh resigns from JD(U) amid rift

RCP Singh's resignation came after Janata Dal (United) sent a notice to him over corruption allegations. 

Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 10:05 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • RCP Singh quit JD(U) today.
  • He was sought a reply on corruption allegations by JD(U).

Former Union minister RCP Singh resigns from JD(U) amid rift

Muzaffarpur: Janata Dal (United) leader RCP Singh on Saturday announced his exit from the party after the party sought a reply on corruption allegations. Singh suggested he would form his own party at a press conference in Mustafapur in Bihar`s Muzaffarpur.

Singh`s resignation came after the party sent a notice to him over corruption allegations. JD (U) issued a show-cause notice to RCP Singh over 'discrepancies' in immovable properties and he was asked to file his reply at the earliest.

"A complaint has been received with evidence from two associates of Nalanda District Janata Dal (U), in which it was mentioned that discrepancies in immovable properties registered from 2013-2022 in his name (RCP Singh) and that of his family were noticed," the showcase notice read. 

