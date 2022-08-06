Former Union minister RCP Singh resigns from JD(U) amid rift

Muzaffarpur: Janata Dal (United) leader RCP Singh on Saturday announced his exit from the party after the party sought a reply on corruption allegations. Singh suggested he would form his own party at a press conference in Mustafapur in Bihar`s Muzaffarpur.

Singh`s resignation came after the party sent a notice to him over corruption allegations. JD (U) issued a show-cause notice to RCP Singh over 'discrepancies' in immovable properties and he was asked to file his reply at the earliest.

Bihar | Whenever my party workers or their family members have been in some trouble, I have offered help to them. If you have resentment against me, deal with me: RCP Singh after resigning from JD(U) pic.twitter.com/WJzJb1o6Ir — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

"A complaint has been received with evidence from two associates of Nalanda District Janata Dal (U), in which it was mentioned that discrepancies in immovable properties registered from 2013-2022 in his name (RCP Singh) and that of his family were noticed," the showcase notice read.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Zee News staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)