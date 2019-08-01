close

Maldives

Former Vice President of Maldives Ahmed Adeeb detained in Indian waters

Police sources have said that Adeeb may have wanted to seek asylum in the country and are interrogating him for details.

Photo courtesy: ANI

Ahmed Adeeb, the former Vice President of Maldives, was detained in Indian waters on Thursday by security agencies who suspect he may have been trying to gain illegal entry into the country.

Adeeb was the Vice President of Maldives for a brief period in 2015. On Thursday, he was found on a cargo ship off the coast of Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. It is suspected that he planned to make way to the city by making use of local fishing boats. He was taken into custody.

The matter is being handled in a sensitive way considering the political stature that Adeeb had once enjoyed in the Maldives, a country which India has extremely close ties with.

 

