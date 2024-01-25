Fort Visit, Roadshow, UPI Transactions: French President Macron, PM Modi To Explore Jaipur Today

JAIPUR: French President Emmanuel Macron is set to touch down in Jaipur on Thursday, marking the beginning of a diplomatic rendezvous with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The picturesque setting of Amber Fort will be the first stop, where cultural embraces and a showcase of local artefacts await President Macron at Diwan-i-Khas.

Jantar Mantar Sojourn: Navigating Ancient Astronomical Marvels

Following the Amber Fort spectacle, the leaders will converge at Jantar Mantar, exploring India's ancient astronomical mastery. A specially designed vehicle will ferry them through the Shobha Yatra, culminating near the iconic Hawa Mahal. A shopping spree at local markets, facilitated by UPI transactions, is anticipated.

Rambagh Palace Dinner: Culmination Of Jaipur Sojourn

The journey concludes with President Macron being hosted at Rambagh Palace for an evening dinner by Prime Minister Modi. Soon after, he will head to Jaipur airport, en route to Delhi, where he assumes the role of Chief Guest at the Republic Day festivities.

Celebrating 25 Years: India-France Strategic Partnership Milestone

Macron's visit is emblematic, marking the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership. The Pink City, bedecked with posters of the leaders, resonates with the significance of this diplomatic occasion.

Chief Guest At Republic Day: A Symbolic Union

Invited by PM Modi, Macron's presence as the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations is laden with symbolic importance. The French armed forces will join their Indian counterparts in a joint parade and flypast, reinforcing the camaraderie between the two nations.

Bilateral Talks And Beyond A Diplomatic Dialogue

Post-tour, President Macron and PM Modi will engage in comprehensive bilateral talks, delving into matters of mutual interest. On January 26, Macron will partake in the Republic Day parade, followed by the At Home reception and a State Banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Enduring Ties: Macron's Pervasive Presence In India

Macron's visit is not his first; having been in India on previous state and official visits, his recurrent engagement underscores the robust relationship between France and India. Accompanied by a distinguished delegation, including ministerial representatives and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, Macron's visit is a testament to the enduring ties between the two nations.