Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in an ongoing encounter in Shopian district

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Chitragam village of Shopian district in south Kashmir on Thursday (September 23, 2021).

Kashmir zone police tweeted, “#Encounter has started at Kashwa area of #Shopian. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.”

A top security official said that during the initial exchange of gunfire, one terrorist has been killed in the fight.

The security forces were acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the village, following which a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Jammu Kashmir police, Army and CRPF, the officer said.

“As the joint searching party cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching part and that was retaliated and an encounter started,” the officer added.

Additionally, the sources in the police said that as per the input, 2-3 terrorists are trapped in the cordon. However, the actual number can only be told once the operation is over.

