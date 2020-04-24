Four arrested under Wildlife Act for smuggling Sea Cucumber

The CBI has registered a case against four people on charges of smuggling endangered marine animal the Sea Cucumber. All four of the accused are residents of Kavaratti in Lakshadweep. The agency also recovered 46 live and 173 dead Sea Cucumbers from them.

In the month of January 2020, the officials of the forest department were tipped off about the illegal fishing operation of this endangered species. A raid was carried out with the help of local police in Karavatti.

The team caught four people from the spot with 173 dead Sea Cucumbers and 46 live ones. Lakshadweep Police immediately registered a case and arrested the four accused named; Salmanul, Irfanuddin, Ramish Khan and Mohammad Ali under the Wildlife Act.

A Sea Cucumber is in great demand in many foreign countries including China which is why it is sold at a very expensive price.

The investigation of the case has now been handed over to the CBI so that any information about involvement of a gang in the smuggling operation can be collected and suitable action taken.

Sea Cucumber is very important for marine life and therefore it has been made illegal to smuggle it. Sea Cucumbers help in maintaining eco-system of the sea like a lion or a leopard does in the forest.