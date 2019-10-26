Four-day laser show to be held in Delhi's Connaught Place for cracker-free Diwali

Delhi: The first-of-its-kind mega four-day laser light show will be organised in Delhi' Connaught Place from Saturday by the state government in a bid to encourage a cracker-free Diwali amid rising levels of air and noise pollution.

Earlier on October 21, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference and said that the move aims at encouraging a “community and pollution-free Diwali." "Various laser shows will be organised from 6 pm to 10 pm from October 26-29. I invite the people of Delhi to attend the event and celebrate Diwali without firecrackers,” Kejriwal said.

There would be no entry passes for the event which will be held in CP's Central Park, Delhi CM said. “The whole of CP will be decorated with laser lights. The shows will take place every hour. Various art and cultural programmes will also be held. There will be food courts and markets in the area,” he further said.

If the show is successful, the government would organise the event at various locations and on a larger scale next year, he added.

Unhappy with the move, traders in Connaught Place area have approached the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal asking him to restrict permission for assembly of crowds in open places like Central Park and provide adequate security arrangements in the area.

"As huge crowd is expected, there is a strong possibility of miscreants, eve-teasers, pickpockets, chain snatchers and other anti-social elements taking advantage of the situation," the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said in a letter to Baijal. "We request that permission for assembly of the crowd in open areas like Central Park be restricted. Tight security must be provided in the entire complex as we fear the slightest of incidents will bring a very bad image to Delhi police and government," the letter said.

Addressing concerns of traders at Connaught Place, CM Kejriwal had said trade will increase and restrictions have been only imposed on private transport.

"There are no restrictions levied on traders and businessmen. Instead, the trade will be doubled because people will be visiting Connaught Place in large numbers. Restrictions have been levied only on private cars because they can cause congestion on the roads," he said.

(With agency inputs)