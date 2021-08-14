'Four more Indian sites getting Ramsar recognition a matter of pride,' says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 14) said it was a matter of pride that four more Indian sites have been added to the Ramsar list as wetlands of international importance.

In a tweet, he said, "It is a matter of pride for us that four Indian sites get Ramsar recognition. This once again manifests India's centuries old ethos of preserving natural habitats, working towards flora and fauna protection, and building a greener planet."

Two sites each from Haryana and Gujarat have been recognised as wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, named after the Iranian city where it was signed, taking the number of such sites in the country to 46, the Union Environment Ministry said on Saturday.