Encounter

Four terrorists killed in two separate nocturnal encounters in south Kashmir

Four terrorists were neutralized in two separate encounters in Kashmir's Pulwama and  Kulgam districts. 

Representational image

Kashmir: Two terrorists were killed in a nocturnal encounter that started between security forces and terrorists in Puchal area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir. 

On a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of Police, 55 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Puchal.

A police official said, “As the joint searching team of forces cordoned  the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party which was retaliated and an encounter started.” He further added that terrorists were given the opportunity to surrender, however they refused the offer.

Kashmir zone police tweeted, “ #PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (Total=02). Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.”

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that in separate operation which was carried in Kulgam district of south Kashmir two LET terrorists were killed. He said, “Two LeT terrorists killed in a brief encounter in Kulgam district.” 

With the killing of these four terrorists, the number of killed terrorists this year is now 71.

