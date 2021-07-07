Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara encounter

Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir police neutralized Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mehrazuddin Halwai alias Ubaid in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday (July 7). As per the police, Ubaid, one of the oldest commanders of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen for North, was killed at Pazipora area of Kralgund in Handwara, north Kashmir.

Informing about the incident, Kashmir zone police tweeted "One of the oldest & top commander of HM militant outfit Mehrazuddin Halwai @ Ubaid got neutralised in Handwara encounter. He was involved in several militancy crimes. A big success: IGP Kashmir.”

The operation was launched by a joint team of Police, Army's 32 RR and 92 BN of CRPF in Kralgund area of Handwara after inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area.

The area is still under cordon and search is going on.

