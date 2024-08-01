Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today criticised the Samajwadi Party and Congress accusing them of thugging the people of Uttar Pradesh by making false promises. Speaking in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Yogi also narrated a story of four thugs who defrauded a farmer. CM Yogi said that in the 2027 assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party will be wiped out in the state.

"There were four thugs who decided to deceive a farmer who was taking home a goat. They decided to make the farmer believe that he was holding a dog and not a goat and they did it. The innocent farmer was deceived by the swindler as he believed that one person could lie and not all four. Such was the khatakhat-khatakhat scheme. Where is Rs one lakh bond (promised by the SP-Congress)...I can say with conviction that not khatakhat but in 2027, it will be 'Sapa-chat' (or Safachat meaning clean sweep)," said Yogi Adityanath.

CM Yogi further said that in 2027, the BJP will hold SP-Congress accountable for the Rs 1 lakh bond promised by them. "I want to urge our MLAs to go to the people and ask them to seek clarification about the bond of Rs 1 lakh from them (opposition)," said the Chief Minister.

Slamming the Samajwadi Party over the reservation issue, CM Yogi said that the OBC did not get even the mandated 27% reservation during the SP regime. "During the SP regime, in no government jobs, OBCs were given 27% reservation. During their time, it was pick and choose policy....During that time, the uncle-nephew pair (Akhilesh and Shivpal) went out for extortion during Lekhpal recruitment. But no such thing exists today even we recruited over 5,000 lekhpals," said the CM.

The Chief Minister further said that he has not come to politics for employment but has come to punish those doing wrong in society. The CM was responding to the Gomati Nagar incident where some miscreants harassed a woman during waterlogging.