‘Four Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena MLAs in touch to switch sides,’ says Narayan Rane

New Delhi: Union Minister Narayan Rane claimed on Saturday that four Shiv Sena MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction had approached him about joining the ruling coalition led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, but refused to name them. He was in town as part of the Union government's 'Rozgar Mela,' in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi electronically distributed appointment letters to government job applicants in Delhi. "There are only six to seven MLAs left out of a total of 56. (in the Uddhav Thackeray faction). Those are also on their way out. Four MLAs have contacted me, but I will not reveal their names "Rane stated.

Mocking Thackeray, the Union minister stated that the former's politics are confined to Matoshree (the Thackerays' private residence in Bandra, Mumbai, and a power centre of the party along with Sena Bhavan), adding that "there is no faction of the Sena left." Regarding the 'Rozgar Mela,' Rane praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for instructing various government departments and ministries in June to recruit 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" over the next year and a half. Rane stated that because it is "the festive season of Diwali," he will not comment on those spotting politics in this mega-recruitment drive.

(With PTI inputs)