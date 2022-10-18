'My party's name and symbol were frozen, BUT they RUN AWAY...': Uddhav Thackeray mocks BJP

After the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, the politics in the state became agitated and a new government came into existence under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. After this, the name Shiv Sena and the symbol of the bow and arrow were also claimed by the rebel group. However, since the Election Commission has frozen both of these things, the politics of accusation and counter-accusation can be seen between the Thackeray group and the Shinde group. The BJP is also being targeted by the Thackeray group in the wake of the Andheri Assembly by-elections. Talking to the Shiv Sena workers and officials in Buldhana on 'Matoshree', Uddhav Thackeray criticized the BJP over the Andheri election. He also expressed his belief that the party name and symbol would be returned.

“Though the bow freezes, we go forward with torch in hand. Each symbol has significance. Rama killed Ravana with his bow and arrow. It is a torch that burns injustice and guides us in darkness. The Election Commission has given this order for some time. Later we will get back our name and symbol," said Uddhav Thackeray .

Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP and said, "My party name was frozen, my symbol was frozen. Despite all this, they ran away after giving candidates. Then why did all this? All this was done only to torment us, to torture us and to end Shiv Sena." Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray said that Rajan Salvi was also tempted to leave Shiv Sena. "Here stands Rajan Salvi. They were also pressured. Temptations were shown. But this man did not move. They came here today. They have come here to bury the traitors in Ratnagiri, Konkan area and stand on their umbrella", said Uddhav Thackeray.