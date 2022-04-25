Covid-19 fourth wave will hit Goa in June-July, predicts govt's expert panel

In a huge development around the fading pandemic situation, the Goa government's expert committee on Covid-19 on Monday predicted that a possible fourth wave of the pandemic in the coastal state in June or July, reported PTI.

The committee also advised citizens to continue wearing masks and follow proper pandemic protocols in public places.

Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital Dr Shivanand Bandekar, who is the head of the committee, chaired a meeting and said experts have warned against lowering guard on Covid-19.

The expert while noting that the number of daily coronavirus cases has reduced drastically in Goa said that there is the probability that the fourth wave may hit the state in June or July.

“When there is a virus, it reappears or disappears in a period of four months. We are expecting this phenomenon in June-July after the third wave,” Bandekar said.

The expert further added that wearing face masks in public places is necessary to ensure the infection does not spread and a new wave is brought under control quickly.

Goa is ready to deal with the Fourth Covid wave

During the meeting, he said, the committee members reviewed the preparations to face another coronavirus wave and added the state has enough stock of medicines to deal with any situation.

Bandekar said the continuation of the vaccination drive and administration of booster doses are necessary steps to stop another wave from hitting the state.

(With PTI inputs)

