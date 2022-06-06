​​New Delhi: India recorded 4,518 new Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,24,701, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (June 6, 2022). The active cases stand at 25,782.

An increase of 1,730 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,779 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,26,30,852.

#COVID19 | India reports 4,518 fresh cases, 2,779 recoveries, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 25,782. pic.twitter.com/gszbp2e0fS — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

The active cases account for 0.06 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.62 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.91 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​194.12 crore. As many as 2,78,059 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the nine new fatalities include four from Kerala, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal.

A total of 5,24,701 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,866 from Maharashtra, 69,790 from Kerala, 40,108 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,212 from Delhi, 23,522 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,205 from West Bengal.

(With agency inputs)