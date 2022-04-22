हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fourth wave of Covid-19

Fourth wave scare! IIT Madras turns Covid-19 hotspot as 18 more tests positive, total count is 30

Eighteen more students tested positive for Covid at IIT-Madras on Friday, just a day after Twelve students were found infected with the virus. The total number of infections on the premises is now 3O

According to media reports, all those who tested positive are from the same hostel. In response, the IIT administration and health department have stepped up the sanitation efforts on the IIT campus. The administration has been asked to strengthen the preventive measures as well.

Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J. Radhakrishnan visited the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras on Thursday. Radhakrishnan while speaking to IANS said, “All the students who tested Covid-19 positive are now lodged in the IIT hostel at Taramani.”

About the condition of the students, he said that the students have a mild infection and added that wards at the General hospital, Guindy, are ready for the students if necessary.

 "The doctors at Guindy hospital have said that the students have a mild infection and they don`t need to be hospitalised as of now."

On April 19 a student who had a cold, fever and headache tested positive for Covid-19, and the next day two more students also tested positive.

The IIT Madras authorities told IANS that on Wednesday 18 samples of close contacts of those who had turned positive were tested and it was found that 9 have contracted the infection.

