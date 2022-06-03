New Delhi: India's Covid tally continues to spike with the country reporting 4,041 fresh cases, 2,363 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data by the union health ministry. The total active cases stand at 21,177. Yesterday, India reported 3,712 new coronavirus infections. India's Covid tally is seeing a steady rise, thereby worrying experts and triggering a fourth wave scare. Reportedly, India's total Covid tally crossed the 4K mark nearly after 3 months.

#COVID19 | India reports 4,041 fresh cases, 2,363 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 21,177. pic.twitter.com/XNfnLxQrbd — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (June 2) said people should use face masks, vaccinate themselves and follow discipline if they don't wish to experience Covid-19 restrictions again. Speaking at the state Covid-19 task force meeting amid a rise in the number of cases over the past few days, Thackeray said the government will keep a watch over the situation for a fortnight. Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,045 new coronavirus infections and one death, taking the active tally to 4,559.

Yesterday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told news agencies that Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19. "Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19. She has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is," he said.