Fourth wave threat looms large! Delhi reports 632 new COVID-19 cases

Amid the fourth wave scare, Delhi on Tuesday reported 632 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.42%, while no death was reported.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The national capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

Recently, a survey had claimed that the number of people in Delhi-NCR reporting someone getting COVID in their close social network has risen by 500% in the last 15 days. Around 19 percent of residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who has had COVID in the last 15 days.