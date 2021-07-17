France among list of nations to accept travellers jabbed with Covishield, check list here

France has allowed international travelers who have received the Covishield, AstraZeneca’s Indian-manufactured vaccine, into the country from Sunday (July 17) onwards.
The move to accept visitors vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s vaccine made by India’s Serum Institute came after a global outcry over the fact that the European Union's COVID-19 certificate for travel only recognized AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Europe.
Recently, the EU launched the “Green Pass" programme, which would allow travellers who have been vaccinated with an approved set of vaccines to travel inside the EU’s 27-country zone.
Here is the full list of countries which have given recognition to Covishield for international travel:
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Finland
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Latvia
The Netherlands
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
France
Afghanistan
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Bhutan
Bolivia (Plurinational State of)
Botswana
Brazil
Cabo Verde
Canada
Côte d’Ivoire
Dominica
Egypt
Ethiopia
Ghana
Grenada
Honduras
Hungary
India
Jamaica
Lebanon
Maldives
Morocco
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Nicaragua
Nigeria
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Seychelles
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Africa
Sri Lanka
Suriname
The Bahamas
Togo
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Ukraine
India had begun its vaccination drive on January 16 this year, with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine ‘Covishield’, locally manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, made by Bharat Biotech.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and owner of the Serum Institute of India (SII) said it was good news that Covishield, the Indian version of the 16 European countries now recognised and accepted Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine for entry of international travellers.
However, he cautioned travellers to follow travel advisories that differ from country to country.
"It is indeed good news for travellers, as we see sixteen European countries recognising Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for entry. However, despite being vaccinated, entry guidelines might vary from country to country, so do read up before you travel," tweeted Poonawalla.