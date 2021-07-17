France among list of nations to accept travellers jabbed with Covishield, check list here

France has allowed international travelers who have received the Covishield, AstraZeneca’s Indian-manufactured vaccine, into the country from Sunday (July 17) onwards.

The move to accept visitors vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s vaccine made by India’s Serum Institute came after a global outcry over the fact that the European Union's COVID-19 certificate for travel only recognized AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Europe.

Recently, the EU launched the “Green Pass" programme, which would allow travellers who have been vaccinated with an approved set of vaccines to travel inside the EU’s 27-country zone.

Here is the full list of countries which have given recognition to Covishield for international travel:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Finland

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Latvia

The Netherlands

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

France

Afghanistan

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Bhutan

Bolivia (Plurinational State of)

Botswana

Brazil

Cabo Verde

Canada

Côte d’Ivoire

Dominica

Egypt

Ethiopia

Ghana

Grenada

Honduras

Hungary

India

Jamaica

Lebanon

Maldives

Morocco

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Nicaragua

Nigeria

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Seychelles

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Suriname

The Bahamas

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Ukraine

India had begun its vaccination drive on January 16 this year, with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine ‘Covishield’, locally manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, made by Bharat Biotech.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and owner of the Serum Institute of India (SII) said it was good news that Covishield, the Indian version of the 16 European countries now recognised and accepted Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine for entry of international travellers.

However, he cautioned travellers to follow travel advisories that differ from country to country.

"It is indeed good news for travellers, as we see sixteen European countries recognising Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for entry. However, despite being vaccinated, entry guidelines might vary from country to country, so do read up before you travel," tweeted Poonawalla.

