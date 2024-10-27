'Fraud, Deceit & Lie': PM Modi Opens Up On 'Digital Arrests,' Suggests Ways To Deal With 'Fraudsters'

PM Modi On Digital Arrests: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke in detail about digital arrest saying that there is no such system in the law. While speaking during 'Mann Ki Baat,' the Prime Minister dubbed digital arrest a 'fraud and deceit'. He said that those who are involved in it are enemies of the society.

PM Modi further stated that various investigative agencies are working in collaboration with the state governments to deal with the fraud that is going on in the name of digital arrest.

"There is no system like digital arrest in the law, this is just fraud, deceit, lie, a gang of criminals and those who are doing this are enemies of the society. Various investigative agencies are working in collaboration with the state governments to deal with the fraud that is going on in the name of digital arrest. National Cyber ​​Co-ordination Centre has been established to create coordination among these agencies," he said.

Elaborating further about 'digital arrests,' PM Modi spoke about how the fraudsters operate and how they pretend about being from any of the national investigatrion agencjyes to exploit innocent people.

"Under digital arrest fraud, callers portray themselves as police, CBI, RBI or narcotics officials, and they talk with a lot of confidence. People asked me to talk about this in Mann Ki Baat. It is important for you to understand this. The first step is your personal information. They collect all your personal information. 2nd Step is the atmosphere of fear. They will scare you so much that you won’t even be able to think. Step 3- The time pressure…Victims of digital arrest are from all sections and ages. Many people have lost lakhs of their hard-earned money," PM Modi said during 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

In the 115th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...There is no system like digital arrest in the law, this is just fraud, deceit, lie, a gang of criminals and those who are doing this are enemies of the society. Various investigative agencies are… pic.twitter.com/kXeNaGfoRR — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2024

The Prime Minister also suggested a few steps to deal with the fraud. "If you ever get a call like this, don’t be afraid. You should know that no investigating agency does such interrogation over phone or video call. There are 3 steps of digital security- stop, think, and take action. If possible, take a screenshot and do the recording. No government agencies give such threats over the phone nor do they demand money," he said.