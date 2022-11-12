'Free education for girls, unemployment allowance': Congress releases manifesto for Gujarat Polls 2022 - Check here

NEW DELHI: As Himachal Pradesh goes into polling on Saturday (Nov 12), Congress released its manifesto for Gujarat Assembly elections due in December. The Congress, while holding a press conference in Ahmedabad, made their manifesto public. The Assembly polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The Congress announced that they will set up 'Bhav Determination Committee' for the farmers to get appropriate prices for their crops. They also ensured the citizens that they will fight against rampant privatisation of education and healthcare in the state.

Moreover, contract system in jobs will end and unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 will be given to youth. The manifesto also promised that 3000 Government English medium schools will be started all over Gujarat and free education for girls from KG to PG will be provided.

Congress candidates list for Gujarat elections

Indian National Congress unveiled its third 7-member candidates' list for Gujarat state assembly elections giving Indranil Rajguru, the AAP party returnee the Rajkot East seat to contest from in an attempt to reclaim Congress' lost glory in the constituency and upholding the Hand above the Lotus. While the rivals, BJP, are working to retain the seats in the state, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are aggressively campaigning to coup overthrow the Bhupendrabhai Patel-led government.

The total number of candidates declared so far by the Congress party is 96. The Congress had last Friday released its first list announcing the names of 43 candidates for the elections. On Thursday, it had come out with another list with 46 names. Among the candidates named in the third list are Bacchubhai Arethiya from Rapar, Tarun Gadhvi from Wadhwan, and Deepak Baroyh from Navsari. The party has replaced Shankarbhai V Patel, its candidate from Gandevi, and has fielded Ashokbhai Lallubhai Patel in his place.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades. Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

(With agency inputs)