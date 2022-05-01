हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Freight train carrying coal derails in Uttar Pradesh

15 wagons of a freight train carrying coal were derailed in  Uttar Pradesh. 

Pic Courtesy: ANI

Chandigarh: Fifteen wagons of a goods train carrying coal which was headed towards Kalanaur in Haryana derailed at the new Ekdin station of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor on Saturday morning.

The wagons derailed from the track at 11 am and Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) officials rushed to the site. The station is located about 30 km east of Etawah. Up line going towards Delhi was obstructed due to the incident. Accident relief trains from Kanpur and Agra were pressed into service.

train derailUttar PradeshEastern Dedicated Freight Corridor
