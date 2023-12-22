French President Emmanuel Macron Invited To Be Chief Guest At 2024 Republic Day Celebrations

NEW DELHI: In a significant diplomatic move, the Government of India (GoI) has formally invited French President Emmanuel Macron to grace the 2024 Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. This notable gesture underscores the growing camaraderie and trust between the two nations, marking the sixth occasion that a French leader has been accorded this prestigious role at the Kartavya Path on January 26.

A Symbolic Bond: Strengthening Ties

The Republic Day celebrations hold particular significance as they commemorate the moment in 1950 when India officially adopted its Constitution, marking the nation's transition to a republic. The invitation to President Macron symbolizes the enduring and deepening ties between India and France.

PM Modi's G20 Summit Diplomacy: From G20 To Republic Day

During the G20 Summit held in New Delhi in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initially extended an invitation to President Joe Biden to be the Chief Guest at the 2024 Republic Day festivities. However, the anticipated visit by the US President did not materialize, with no specific reasons provided by the American side.

Bastille Day Bond: PM Modi-Macron Meeting

The invitation to President Macron follows a recent meeting between him and Prime Minister Modi during the Bastille Day celebrations in France. PM Modi, as the Guest of Honour, participated in the event, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two nations. A tri-service Indian armed forces contingent, led by the Punjab Regiment, marked the occasion with a patriotic march.

Strategic Partnership: Shared Values And Commitments

The strategic partnership between India and France, spanning 25 years, was celebrated during PM Modi's visit to France. A squadron of Indian Air Force Rafale fighters, symbolizing the close defense cooperation, participated in a flypast over the Champs-Elysees during the Bastille Day Parade.

Democracy And Shared Values: Significance Of Bastille Day

July 14, celebrated as Bastille Day, holds special significance as it marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution. This historic event symbolizes the democratic values of 'Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity,' echoing the principles enshrined in both the Indian and French constitutions.

Macron's India Visit

President Macron's visit to India in September, during the G20 Summit hosted by India, further solidified the bilateral relationship. A productive bilateral meeting between Macron and PM Modi highlighted their commitment to elevating India-France relations to new heights.

Defence Cooperation: Shared Vision For The Future

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defense cooperation, emphasizing partnership in the design and expansion of production in India. They called for the early finalization of the Defence Industrial Roadmap, showcasing a shared vision for the future.

Historic Legacy: Macron Joins Distinguished Predecessors

President Macron joins a distinguished list of French leaders who have been Chief Guests at India's Republic Day celebrations. Notable predecessors include former French Prime Minister Jacques Chirac and former Presidents Valery Giscard d'Estaing, Nicolas Sarkozy, and Francois Hollande.

India and France's collaboration extends across various sectors, encompassing defense, space, civil nuclear, trade, investment, education, culture, and people-to-people ties. This multifaceted partnership reflects the depth and breadth of the relationship between the two nations.