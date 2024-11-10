Advertisement
Fresh Encounter In J&K As Terrorists Clash With Security Forces In Zabarwan

An encounter started between security forces and terrorists in the Zabarwan forest area of central Kashmir's Srinagar district, police said on Sunday. 

|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 11:16 AM IST|Source: IANS
Srinagar: An encounter started between security forces and terrorists in the Zabarwan forest area of central Kashmir's Srinagar district, police said on Sunday. 

"A joint police and security forces operation was launched in the Zabarwan forest area of Srinagar based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists," police said. 

"An exchange of fire ensued during the operation." 

The operation started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area. 

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Security forces have also taken casualties. 

What is significant is that terrorist activities are now taking on areas of Jammu and Kashmir that were relatively free from such incidents, such as Srinagar in Kashmir and areas of Chenab valley, Udhampur and Kathua in Jammu. 

While most operations in Kashmir are initiated by security forces with the help of intelligence inputs, in Jammu the highly trained terrorists have been ambushing vehicles and using grenades and armor-piercing bullets, as well as M4 assault rifles. 

Sources say that rising militancy and the use of sophisticated weapons by terrorists indicate a significant escalation in the threat level. The frequent attacks have sparked political criticism, calls for stronger security measures, and heightened public concern. 

Analysts say that over the last couple years, the Pir Panjal region dividing Kashmir valley with Jammu has witnessed a surge in militancy. 

The relentless anti-terror operations in Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the mountains and to areas that were free from militancy where they hide. 

Analysts add that a comprehensive strategy is needed to address the increasing militancy in Jammu and Kashmir involving enhanced intelligence gathering and better coordination among security forces. 

The rising graph of terrorism also goes on to highlight the urgency of reassessing and strengthening the security grid to ensure the safety and stability of the region. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK